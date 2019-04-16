«Raamatukirurg» graveerib raamatutest imelisi skulptuure

View this post on Instagram

The Household Physicians, 2008, hardcover book, archival adhesive, 10.5 x 8 x 5” -Throw Back Thursday Portfolio Update- . . . @carlavalentineuk you might like this one. . #tbt #anatomy #anatomybooks #anatomyart #books #bookish #alteredbooks #bookart #booksculpture #briandettmer #paperart #sculpture #contemporaryart #contemporarysculpture #bookwork #bookishness