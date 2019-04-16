«Raamatukirurg» graveerib raamatutest imelisi skulptuure

View this post on Instagram
The Household Physicians, 2008, hardcover book, archival adhesive, 10.5 x 8 x 5"
New Yorgis tegutseb kunstnik Brian Dettmer, keda tuntakse ka nimega Book Surgeon ehk Raamatukirurg, sest ta kasutab raamatutest skulptuuride graveerimiseks pintsette, nuge, skalpelle ja teisi kirurgi tööriistu.
Dettmeri teosed näevad väga iseloomulikud välja, sest ta kasutab algmaterjalina vaid vanu raamatuid – kaarte, entsüklopeediaid, õpikuid, käsikirjasid ja kirjandusteoseid, millest tal õnnestub midagi huvitavat välja tuua, edastab Bookish Buzz.
A History of the Modern World, 2009, hardcover book, archival adhesive, 10 x 9 x 2"
Kuigi tema loomeprotsessi aluseks on teiste teoste lõhkumine, arvab «kirurg» asjast omamoodi. «Minu töö on koostöö olemasoleva materjaliga ja selle kunagiste loojatega,» selgitab ta ja täpsustab, et tema paljastab raamatu sisust selle, mis on seal kogu aeg olemas olnud. Vaata lähemalt kunstniku kodulehelt!
"The richness and depth of a book is universally respected yet often undiscovered as the monopoly of the form and relevance of information fades over time. The book's intended function has decreased and the form remains linear in a non-linear world. By altering physical forms of of information and shifting preconceived functions, new and unexpected roles emerge." -Brian Dettmer
Image: Brian Dettmer. "To Conquer the Ends of the Earth." 2015. Hardcover Book and Acrylic Varnish.
Mound 2, 2008, hardcover book, archival adhesive, 11 x 8.25 x 5"
The Enjoyment of Music , 2008, hardcover book, archival adhesive, 9.25 x 8 x 3.25"
Proposing a new way to compose and read music.
Wagnalls Wheel, 2010, hardcover books, archival adhesive
The New Practical Reference, 2018, hardcover books, archival varnish, 33-1/4 x 11-3/4 x 11-3/4"
courtesy of the artist and PPOW, New York
