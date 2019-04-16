T, 16.04.2019
Igal raamatul on oma saatus, nõrganärvilised ärgu hakaku kirjanikuks. See, mis minuga juhtus, võib ju ka teistega juhtuda. Lilli Promet

«Raamatukirurg» graveerib raamatutest imelisi skulptuure

New Yorgis tegutseb kunstnik Brian Dettmer, keda tuntakse ka nimega Book Surgeon ehk Raamatukirurg, sest ta kasutab raamatutest skulptuuride graveerimiseks pintsette, nuge, skalpelle ja teisi kirurgi tööriistu.

Dettmeri teosed näevad väga iseloomulikud välja, sest ta kasutab algmaterjalina vaid vanu raamatuid – kaarte, entsüklopeediaid, õpikuid, käsikirjasid ja kirjandusteoseid, millest tal õnnestub midagi huvitavat välja tuua, edastab Bookish Buzz.

Kuigi tema loomeprotsessi aluseks on teiste teoste lõhkumine, arvab «kirurg» asjast omamoodi. «Minu töö on koostöö olemasoleva materjaliga ja selle kunagiste loojatega,» selgitab ta ja täpsustab, et tema paljastab raamatu sisust selle, mis on seal kogu aeg olemas olnud. Vaata lähemalt kunstniku kodulehelt!

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

#Repost @morrismuseum - Reposting Morris Museum’s post from today- thank you! - Work from Worlds Greatest Adventure series, 2015 (See similarity to 1000 Ears of Ex Oration from same series- 2 posts earlier) ・・・ "The richness and depth of a book is universally respected yet often undiscovered as the monopoly of the form and relevance of information fades over time. The book's intended function has decreased and the form remains linear in a non-linear world. By altering physical forms of of information and shifting preconceived functions, new and unexpected roles emerge." -Brian Dettmer .... Be sure to catch our exhibit "Book Art: A Novel Idea" before it is gone on March 4, 2018 .... Image: Brian Dettmer. "To Conquer the Ends of the Earth." 2015. Hardcover Book and Acrylic Varnish. Owned by the Morris Museum. ... #morrismuseum #morriscountynj #newjersey #thingstodo #art #artwork #museum #exhibition #bookart #alteredbooks #briandettmer

