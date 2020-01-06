Top 30 ⟩ Need ingliskeelsed raamatud osutusid 2019. aastal Apollo raamatupoodides kõige populaarsemaks

2019. aastal osteti Apollo raamatupoodidest ka palju ingliskeelseid teoseid. Müügiedetabeli tipus on Mark Mansoni ülimenukas eneseabiraamat «The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F*ck».
1. «The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F*ck» Mark Manson
2. «Everything Is F*cked: A Book About Hope» Mark Manson
3. «Start With Why» Simon Sinek
4. «Factfulness. Ten Reasons We're wrong About the World and Why Things are Better Than You Think» Hans Rosling
5. «Sapiens: A brief History of Humankind» Yuval Noah Harari
6. «Homo Deus: A Brief History of Tomorrow» Yuval Noah Harari
7. «12 Rules For Life» Jordan B. Peterson
8. «Milk and Honey» Rupi Kaur
9. «Leaders Eat Last: Why Some Teams Pull Together and Others Don't» Simon Sinek
10. «The Mister» E.L.James
11. «Five Feet Apart» Rachael Lippincott
12. «7 Habits of Highly Effective People» Stephen R. Covey
13. «The Witcher #3 - Blood of Elves» Andrzej Sapkowski
14. «After Movie Tie-in» Anna Todd
15. «After #2: After We Collided» Anna Todd
16. «The Witcher #2 - Sword of Destiny» Andrzej Sapkowski
17. «After #3: After We Fel»l Anna Todd
18. «The Witcher #4 - The Time of Contempt» Andrzej Sapkowski
19. «21 Lessons for the 21st Century» Yuval Noah Harari
20. «The Witcher #5 - Baptism of Fire» Andrzej Sapkowski
21. «To All the Boys I've Loved Before» Jenny Han
22. «Life 3.0: Being Human in the Age of Artificial Intelligence» Max Tegmark
23. «The Witcher #6 - The Tower Of The Swallow» Andrzej Sapkowski
24. «The Witcher #7: The Lady of the Lake» Andrzej Sapkowski
25. «Money Master The Game» Tony Robbins
26. «365 Days of Drawing. Sketch and Paint Your Way Through the Creative Year» Lorna Scobie
27. «The Witcher: Season of Storms» Andrzej Sapkowski
28. «After #4: After Ever Happy» Anna Todd
29. «The Man Who Spoke Snakish» Andrus Kivirähk
30. «Never Split the Difference: Negotiating as If Your Life Depended on It» Chris Voss