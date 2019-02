Vaata, milline näeb välja maavärinakindel raamaturiiul

View this post on Instagram

In earthquake-prone Japan, a wall full of books might seem like a disaster waiting to happen. Rather than capitulate to Mother Nature however, the owners of this Yokohama home found a way to safely put their massive library of books on full display without fear of collapse. Shinsuke Fujii Architects designed the Bookshelf House that features angled earthquake-resistant bookshelves easily accessible by children and the elderly without a ladder. #bookshelf #yokohama #ShinsukeFujiiArchitects