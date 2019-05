Kuidas Margaret Atwood ja sokid päästsid ühe raamatupoe sulgemisest

Seen by one of our committee members. We ALL need reading socks in our life. Now if only we could find some book flip flops to wear at the festival! Follow @abookishaffair for more fun reading and book-related posts. #readingsocks #reading #books #GBF19 #gburgbookfest #bookfestival #bookattire

A post shared by Gaithersburg Book Festival (@gburgbookfest) on Apr 6, 2019 at 6:55am PDT