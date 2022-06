May 12, 2022, London, London, United Kingdom: Image Licensed to i-Images Picture Agency. 12/05/2022. London, United Kingdom. Londoners Enjoy the Sunshine. ..A dog stops to look at a woman reading a book as Londoners and tourists enjoy the sunshine in St James' Park, London. (Credit Image: © Martyn Wheatley/i-Images via ZUMA Press)

Foto: Martyn Wheatley