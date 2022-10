Bestselleri autor jagab nippe neile, kes unistavad raamatu kirjutamisest

COVER REVEAL!



THE DICTATOR’S WIFE by Freya Berry



I am not my husband.



I am innocent.



Do you believe me?



To celebrate, I have 1 #DictatorsWife proof to #Giveaway! To enter, RT & follow me AND @FreyaBBooks by noon Wednesday (24th) UK ONLY#DictatorsWifeBook #Doyoubelieveher pic.twitter.com/lnKZUMKNKM