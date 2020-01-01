Top 37 ⟩ Barack Obama avaldas, millised olid 2019. aastal tema lemmikraamatud

Obama hakkas oma lemmikuid avaldama 2009. aastal ja sellest on saanud iga-aastane traditsioon. Endise USA presidendi soovitused on väga oodatud ja hinnatud. Tänavune muljetavaldav lugemissoovituste nimekiri osutus aga internetis suuremaks hitiks kui kunagi varem, sest paratamatult võrreldakse teda praeguse presidendi Donald Trumpiga, kes teadupoolest raamatuid ei loe. Trump on intervjuudes öelnud, et tal pole lugemiseks aega ning et tema lemmikraamat on piibel. Barack Obama uute lemmikraamatuid nimetavate säutsude peale hakkasid Twitteri kasutajad teda ootamatult palju kiitma selle eest, et ta et ta on väärikas president, kes loeb ja on rahvale eeskujuks.

I miss having a president who could read.

Raamatud, mida Barack Obama Twitteris soovitas:

1. «The Age of Surveillance Capitalism: The Fight for a Human Future at the New Frontier of Power», SHOSHANA ZUBOFF

2. «The Anarchy: The Relentless Rise of the East India Company», WILLIAM DALRYMPLE

3. «Furious Hours: Murder, Fraud, and the Last Trial of Harper Lee», CASEY CEP

4. «Girl, Woman, Other», BERNARDINE EVARISTO

5. «The Heartbeat of Wounded Knee: Native America from 1890 to the Present», DAVID TREUER

6. «How to Do Nothing: Resisting the Attention Economy», JENNY ODELL

7. «Lost Children Archive», VALERIA LUISELLI

8. «Lot: Stories», BRYAN WASHINGTON

9. «Normal People», SALLY ROONEY

10. «The Orphan Master’s Son», ADAM JOHNSON

11. «The Yellow House», SARAH M. BROOM

12. «Say Nothing: A True Story of Murder and Memory in Northern Ireland», PATRICK RADDEN KEEFE

13. «Solitary», ALBERT WOODFO

14. «The Topeka School», BEN LERNER

15. «Trick Mirror: Reflections on Self-Delusion», JIA TOLENTINO

16. «Trust Exercise», SUSAN CHOI

17. «We Live in Water: Stories», JESS WALTER

18. «A Different Way to Win: Dan Rooney’s Story from the Super Bowl to the Rooney Rule», JIM ROONEY

19. «The Sixth Man», ANDFIE IGUODALA

20. «American Spy», LAUREN WILKINSON

21. «The Education of an Idealist», SAMANTHA POWER

22. «Exhalation», TED CHIANG

23. «Finding My Voice», VALERIE JARRETT

24. «Heartland: A Memoir of Working Hard and Being Broke in the Richest Country on Earth», SARAH SMARSH

25. «How to Read the Air», DINAW MENGESTU

26. «Inland», TEA OBREHT

27. «Lab Girl», HOPE JAHREN

28. «Maid: Hard Work, Low Pay, and a Mother’s Will to Survive», STEPHANIE LAND

29. «Men Without Women», HARUKI MURAKAMI

30. «The Moment of Lift», MELINDA GATES

31. «The Nickel Boys», COLSON WHITEHEAD

32. «Pachinko», MIN JIN LEE

33. «The Shadow of Sirius», W. S. MERWIN

34. «The Shallows», NICHOLAS CARR

35. «Tough Love: My Story of the Things Worth Fighting For», SUSAN RICE

36. «The Warmth of Other Suns: The Epic Story of America’s Great Migration», ISABEL WILKERSON

37. «Wolf Hall», HILARY MANTEL