Top 37 ⟩ Barack Obama avaldas, millised olid 2019. aastal tema lemmikraamatud

USA endine president kirjutas Twitteris, et tahab jagada edetabeleid oma lemmikutest, mis tegid tema möödunud aasta veidi säravamaks. Enne filmide ja muusika kallale minemist tõi ta oma lugemisnimekirjast välja koguni 37 lemmikraamatut.
Obama hakkas oma lemmikuid avaldama 2009. aastal ja sellest on saanud iga-aastane traditsioon. Endise USA presidendi soovitused on väga oodatud ja hinnatud. Tänavune muljetavaldav lugemissoovituste nimekiri osutus aga internetis suuremaks hitiks kui kunagi varem, sest paratamatult võrreldakse teda praeguse presidendi Donald Trumpiga, kes teadupoolest raamatuid ei loe. Trump on intervjuudes öelnud, et tal pole lugemiseks aega ning et tema lemmikraamat on piibel. Barack Obama uute lemmikraamatuid nimetavate säutsude peale hakkasid Twitteri kasutajad teda ootamatult palju kiitma selle eest, et ta et ta on väärikas president, kes loeb ja on rahvale eeskujuks.
I miss having a president who could read.— lisastark35 (@lisastark351) December 28, 2019
Raamatud, mida Barack Obama Twitteris soovitas:
1. «The Age of Surveillance Capitalism: The Fight for a Human Future at the New Frontier of Power», SHOSHANA ZUBOFF
2. «The Anarchy: The Relentless Rise of the East India Company», WILLIAM DALRYMPLE
3. «Furious Hours: Murder, Fraud, and the Last Trial of Harper Lee», CASEY CEP
4. «Girl, Woman, Other», BERNARDINE EVARISTO
5. «The Heartbeat of Wounded Knee: Native America from 1890 to the Present», DAVID TREUER
6. «How to Do Nothing: Resisting the Attention Economy», JENNY ODELL
7. «Lost Children Archive», VALERIA LUISELLI
8. «Lot: Stories», BRYAN WASHINGTON
9. «Normal People», SALLY ROONEY
10. «The Orphan Master’s Son», ADAM JOHNSON
11. «The Yellow House», SARAH M. BROOM
12. «Say Nothing: A True Story of Murder and Memory in Northern Ireland», PATRICK RADDEN KEEFE
13. «Solitary», ALBERT WOODFO
14. «The Topeka School», BEN LERNER
15. «Trick Mirror: Reflections on Self-Delusion», JIA TOLENTINO
16. «Trust Exercise», SUSAN CHOI
17. «We Live in Water: Stories», JESS WALTER
18. «A Different Way to Win: Dan Rooney’s Story from the Super Bowl to the Rooney Rule», JIM ROONEY
19. «The Sixth Man», ANDFIE IGUODALA
20. «American Spy», LAUREN WILKINSON
21. «The Education of an Idealist», SAMANTHA POWER
22. «Exhalation», TED CHIANG
23. «Finding My Voice», VALERIE JARRETT
24. «Heartland: A Memoir of Working Hard and Being Broke in the Richest Country on Earth», SARAH SMARSH
25. «How to Read the Air», DINAW MENGESTU
26. «Inland», TEA OBREHT
27. «Lab Girl», HOPE JAHREN
28. «Maid: Hard Work, Low Pay, and a Mother’s Will to Survive», STEPHANIE LAND
29. «Men Without Women», HARUKI MURAKAMI
30. «The Moment of Lift», MELINDA GATES
31. «The Nickel Boys», COLSON WHITEHEAD
32. «Pachinko», MIN JIN LEE
33. «The Shadow of Sirius», W. S. MERWIN
34. «The Shallows», NICHOLAS CARR
35. «Tough Love: My Story of the Things Worth Fighting For», SUSAN RICE
36. «The Warmth of Other Suns: The Epic Story of America’s Great Migration», ISABEL WILKERSON
37. «Wolf Hall», HILARY MANTEL