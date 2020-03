My beloved global family. I'm coming to you at a point where we are more afraid, more anxiety ridden, and more challenged than at any other time. The uncertainty, the lack of truth, the lack of transparency and the lack of information as to what we can do has sent people into a tailspin. I want you to know that everything that's happening is happening to bring us into a state of collective awakening. As we think that what's happening may seem unfair or harsh, I want you to know that we are at the beginning of a 10 year window of time within which harmony and balance will be restored. Remain #calm, remain #peaceful, and consciously navigate everything that's unfolding right now. I #love you. My prayers are with you. You are not alone. I am here for you.

A post shared by Panache Desai (@panachedesai) on Mar 13, 2020 at 4:32pm PDT